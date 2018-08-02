हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Mughalsarai station to be renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about Mughalsarai station being renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. Watch this video for more information.

Aug 02, 2018, 23:44 PM IST
