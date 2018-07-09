हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Muslim law board plans to open Sharia courts in all districts of country

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has planned to expand Sharia courts across the country and the proposal will be discussed during a meeting of the members on July 15 in New Delhi .

Jul 09, 2018, 21:44 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Know top 20 deshhit news of today | देखिए दिनभर की 20 बड़ी खबरें

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close