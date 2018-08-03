हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: No leniency would be shown towards culprits, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that no leniency would be shown to the culprits of Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case. The Chief Minister said, “I would like to assure everyone that no leniency will be show towards anyone, all those found guilty will be severely punished.”

Aug 03, 2018, 23:33 PM IST
