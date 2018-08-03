हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Opposition parties renew 'back to ballot' campaign, will move Election Commission

All 17 Opposition parties are likely to meet next week to renew their "back to ballot" campaign and may approach the Election Commission soon to demand next year's general elections not be held with EVMs.

Aug 03, 2018, 23:40 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Why is there negligence over PM Modi's security?

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close