Deshhit: Our basic purpose is to go after terrorists, says Army chief Rawat

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Days after imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General Bipin Rawat today said army was operating with "people-friendly" rules of engagement in the Valley.

Jun 29, 2018, 22:04 PM IST
