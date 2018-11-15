हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: People asked questions over water scarcity to MLA Suresh Khanna in Mathura

City Development Minister Suresh Khanna, who came to the city on Saturday, visited the terrestrial areas of many areas. During this time, he expressed deep displeasure over scarcity of water. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 15, 2018, 21:38 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: People in Bathinda performed Chhath Puja on railway tracks

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close