हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Phase two of Delhi Metro's pink line to start soon

Phase two of Delhi Metro's pink line to start soon.It will be special for women as the route will connect Delhi's five most popular places for shopping. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 27, 2018, 21:24 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Watch top 20 deshhit news of today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close