Deshhit: PM Modi pitches for connectivity among BIMSTEC countries

Making a strong pitch for enhanced regional connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday India is committed to work with the BIMSTEC member states in the critical sector and to combat the menace of terrorism and drug trafficking.

Aug 30, 2018, 21:52 PM IST
