Deshhit: PM Modi visits hospital to meet people injured by collapsing of a canopy

Few people were injured when a portion of a tent at the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Midnapore collapsed. The prime minister visited the injured in the hospital after his speech ended.

Jul 16, 2018, 21:16 PM IST
