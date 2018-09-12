हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: PM Narendra Modi likely to hold key Cabinet meet on rising fuel prices

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Under attack from several quarters over rising fuel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a Union Cabinet meeting on the issue on Thursday. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 12, 2018, 22:24 PM IST
