Deshhit: Police arrest husband of Air Hostess who allegedly jumped off Delhi home

The husband of the flight attendant, who allegedly jumped off the terrace of her home in south Delhi, has been arrested. The Delhi police had earlier issued an alert against him restricting his movement during the course of investigation.

Jul 16, 2018, 21:32 PM IST
