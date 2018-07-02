हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Police hint 'spiritual' practice' in Burari deaths case

11 members of a family were found dead -- some blindfolded and hanging from an iron grill ceiling -- at their house in Burari on Sunday, sending shock waves in Delhi.

Jul 02, 2018, 22:10 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Students protest after saffron bags are been distributed at Bareilly College

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close