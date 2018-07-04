हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Police recovers four registers in Burari deaths

The police have now recovered four registers that have notes of what seem like the reason of suicide. Lalit, the younger son of Narayani Devi, seems to have been 'possessed' by his father Bhopla Das' spirit.

Jul 04, 2018, 22:24 PM IST
