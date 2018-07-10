हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi holds a secret meet with Muslim intellectuals

A meeting was organized by a senior Cabinet Minister for Rahul Gandhi to discuss challenges being faced by the Muslim community under the current regime.

Jul 10, 2018, 21:40 PM IST
