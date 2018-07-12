हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi met Muslim intellectuals as part of party's initiative

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met Muslim intellectuals as part of party's initiative to reach out to various sections ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Jul 12, 2018, 21:28 PM IST
