Deshhit: Raise height of tracks to avoid flooding, Bombay HC raps Railways

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rapped the Central and Western Railway for their inability to take preemptive measures ahead of Mumbai rains.

Jul 10, 2018, 22:44 PM IST
