हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Rajasthan school bus gets stuck in waterlogged underpass

As many as 50 students were rescued from a school bus that was stuck in a waterlogged underpass on Thursday morning in Dausa district of Rajasthan as locals helped the kids clamber down the roof and carried them through waist-deep water.

Aug 23, 2018, 21:28 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Heavy rains in many parts of Rajasthan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close