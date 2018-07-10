हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Ratan Tata to share stage with the RSS chief

Days after former President Pranab Mukherjee attended an event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur, noted industrialist Ratan Tata is now expected to share the stage with Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai.

Jul 10, 2018, 22:48 PM IST
