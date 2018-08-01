हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: RBI increases repo rate to 6.5 per cent

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate yet again in its bi-monthly monetary policy review and this will increase the homes loans.

Aug 01, 2018, 22:24 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Fresh protests over reservation demands by Maratha community in Maharashtra

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close