Deshhit: RBI to issue new Rs 100 notes shortly

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that it will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.

Jul 19, 2018, 21:20 PM IST
