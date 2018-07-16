हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: SC seeks Centre's reply on green flags ban plea

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the Centre on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi seeking a ban on green flags with crescent and star that resembles national flag of Pakistan.

Jul 16, 2018, 21:08 PM IST
