हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: School students in Assam sit on hunger strike, demands school teacher

School students in Assam sit on hunger strike, demands school teacher. Students also told that they don't have a single permanent teacher to teach them. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 05, 2018, 22:24 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Teachers awarded National Award on Teacher's Day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close