हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: SDPI threatens to bring 25 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh

Addressing the media on Monday, SDPI’s national general secretary Tasleem Ahmad Rehmani even demanded from the government to abide by its promise of reconstructing the now-razed Babri Masjid at the same place in Ayodhya. It threatened it can bring 25 lakh people in this temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

Nov 27, 2018, 21:40 PM IST
Next
Video

Bhai vs Bhai: Will Congress loose votes because of Sidhu's pro Imran policy

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close