Deshhit: Security forces killed 101 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir till June 2018

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Security forces killed 101 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir till June 2018. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 10, 2018, 22:00 PM IST
