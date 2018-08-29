हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Sidelined SP leader Shivpal Yadav floats Samajwadi Secular Morcha

Cracks appeared in the Samajwadi Party ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls after rebel party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav made the announcement to form a Samajwadi Secular Front challenging the leadership of SP Chief and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

Aug 29, 2018, 23:14 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Azam Khan threatened my daughters with acid attack, says Amar Singh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close