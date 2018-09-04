हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Soldiers need social media in modern warfare, said Army chief Bipin Rawat

Acknowledging the power of social media and the role it plays in modern-day warfare, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bipin Rawat said that one can't stop soldiers and their family from using smartphones.

Sep 04, 2018, 22:44 PM IST
