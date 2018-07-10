हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: 'Statue of Unity' will be inaugurated on October 31

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 'Statue of Unity', world’s tallest monument, will be inaugurated on October 31. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 10, 2018, 23:04 PM IST
