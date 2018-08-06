हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Supreme Court slams Lt Governor over Delhi's garbage menace

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed Lt. Governor Anil Baijal for failing to tackle Delhi’s huge waste management issue and the subsequent health crisis.

Aug 06, 2018, 22:48 PM IST
