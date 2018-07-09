हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Nirbhaya’s rapists

The Supreme Court has dismissed pleas filed by three out of the four convicts seeking review of its verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

Jul 09, 2018, 21:52 PM IST
