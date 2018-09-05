हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Teachers awarded National Award on Teacher's Day

Teachers awarded National Award on Teacher's Day. Shri Basruddin Khan from Haryana, is a Headmaster who has played a key role in promoting the education of girls. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 05, 2018, 22:16 PM IST
