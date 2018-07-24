हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Teen enlists dabbawalas to found 'same-day courier' service

A 13-year-old Ghatkopar resident, Tilak Mehta, has started up a fast-courier service with the help of dabbawalas. 'Papers And Parcels', a delivery service which works via a mobile app, will enlist the help of some 300 dabbawalas to ensure packages reach intended recipients the same day.

Jul 24, 2018, 22:40 PM IST
