Deshhit: Tej Pratap Yadav puts 'No entry Nitish Chacha' poster at his residence

The poster for Nitish comes a day after a letter came up on Tej Pratap's Facebook profile which stated that Rabri Devi had not been paying any heed to issues raised by him and therefore he was compelled to quit politics.

Jul 03, 2018, 21:28 PM IST
