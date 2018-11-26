हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Three-day Amaravati Air Show concludes

The second edition of the three-day air show held at Berm Park, in which The Global Stars team enthralled the audience with their aerobatic skills, concluded on Sunday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu felicitated the engineers of the team, France Neil Jeffery and Jones Christopher Peter.

Nov 26, 2018, 21:46 PM IST
