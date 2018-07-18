हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Triple talaq victim Nida Khan gets justice by a Bareilly court

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on triple talaq victim Nida Khan who has got justice by a Bareilly court today. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 18, 2018, 21:36 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Know top 5 stories and top 5 questions

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close