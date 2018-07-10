हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Triple talaq victim Razia died in Bareilly, UP

Triple talaq victim Razia died in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. Razia's husband and his family are accused of torturing her, keeping hungry and thirsty in a closed room for a month.

Jul 10, 2018, 21:54 PM IST
