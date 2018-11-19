हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Tuition teacher beats and tortures 7 year old child after father leaves room

A CCTV has emerged from Aligarh where a tuition teacher beats and tortures a 7 year old child after father leaves room. Watch video:

Nov 19, 2018, 22:00 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Watch top 5 questions raised on important issues

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close