हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Two terrorists killed by security forces in J&K's Sopore

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

Aug 03, 2018, 23:30 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: WikiLeaks reveals Sonia Gandhi backed illegal Bangladeshis in Assam

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close