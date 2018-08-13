हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Two women die under mysterious circumstances in Patna's shelter home

Two women living in a government-funded shelter home here have died of illness, and police said Sunday they were waiting for the autopsy reports to see if there was any negligence on part of the shelter’s authorities.

Aug 13, 2018, 22:46 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Is NRC important element for BJP's win in 2019 elections

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close