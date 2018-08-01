हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Union Cabinet approves bill to overturn SC order on SC/ST Act

Days after several Dalit outfits led a violent protest against the alleged dilution of several provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) bill by the Supreme Court, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday agreed to reintroduce the bill in the Parliament with an aim to restore the original provisions of the Act.

Aug 01, 2018, 21:24 PM IST
