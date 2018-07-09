हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: UP govt's non-performing employees above 50 years may be asked to retire

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is considering ‘compulsory retirement’ for its employees who are aged 50 or above and are found inefficient.

Jul 09, 2018, 22:36 PM IST
