Deshhit: UP plans to shut down all factories in Agra, files draft vision document in SC

The entire Taj Mahal precinct should be declared a no-plastic zone and all polluting industries in the region closed, the Uttar Pradesh government suggested in its first draft report of a vision document on protection and preservation of the 17th century monument filed in the Supreme Court today.

Jul 24, 2018, 22:36 PM IST
