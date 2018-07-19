हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: US likely to offer armed version of Guardian drone to India

The United States has offered India the armed version of Guardian drones that were originally authorised for sale as unarmed for surveillance purposes, a senior US official and an industry source told Reuters.

Jul 19, 2018, 21:38 PM IST
