हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, November 15th, 2018

This segment of Zee News brings detailed news stories of the day. Watch this video to know top stories of November 15th, 2018.

Nov 15, 2018, 21:52 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Non Stop News, November 15th, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close