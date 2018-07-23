हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: When Rahul Gandhi told Congress leaders to learn from BJP, RSS

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday chaired the first meeting of newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) in New Delhi while the party discussed its strategy for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jul 23, 2018, 21:22 PM IST
