Deshhit: 'Will see how NRC is implemented', says Mamata Banerjee

'Will see how NRC is implemented', said Mamata Banerjee. The statement comes at a time when a delegation of eight members of the Trinamool Congress was detained in Assam when they were visiting the state in the aftermath of the publication of the NRC.

Aug 02, 2018, 23:58 PM IST
SC/ST Amendment Act to be introduced in Parliament in ongoing session, says Rajnath Singh

