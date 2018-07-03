हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Yogi govt to introduce new dress code for madrasa students in UP

Even as a row over installation of a statue of Lord Lakshman outside Lucknow's famous Teele Wali Masjid is yet to die down, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced a plan to introduce a dress code for Muslim students studying in madrasas across Uttar Pradesh.

Jul 03, 2018, 21:04 PM IST
