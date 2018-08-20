हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Your SBI debit card will stop working after December

If you're an SBI ATM card holder, chances are that your ATM card might stop functioning December 31 onwards. SBI has said that all "Magstripe Debit Cards" will cease to work by the end of this year and that customers are required to shift to more secure EMV chip cards.

Aug 20, 2018, 21:36 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Watch top 5 questions raised on important issues

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close