Deshit: When will the victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks get justice

Today is the 10th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks. When will the accused for the attack be brought to India from Pakistan and when will the victims get justice.

Nov 26, 2018, 21:06 PM IST
