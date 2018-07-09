हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Differently-abled drivers make India's first exclusive bike-taxi network in Chennai

A group of differently-abled people in India's southern Chennai city has developed India's first exclusive bike taxi network, 'Maa Ula' (a ride with challenged), which has all the drivers who are differently abled in some way

Jul 09, 2018, 18:02 PM IST
