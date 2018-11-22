हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dissolved House to prevent horse trading, says Governor Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has defended his move to dissolve the state Assembly amid race between rival parties to stake claim to form government. Governor Malik said he dissolved the Assembly considering four main aspects, including 'extensive horse-trading' and the 'impossibility' of forming a stable government by coming together of political parties with 'opposing political ideologies'.

Nov 22, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
